US activist Merle Ratner to rest in peace in Vietnam

The cremated ashes of Merle Ratner, a left-wing and anti-war US activist and a friend of Vietnam, left New York for Vietnam at a ceremony held by the Permanent Mission of Vietnam in New York, her relatives and friends on August 7.

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

At the event, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, head of the mission, affirmed that Vietnamese leaders and people always bear in their mind Ratner’s love for the country – her second homeland, and her devotion to the struggle for the nation’s independence, reunification, development and international integration.

The Vietnamese Party and State are waiting to welcome Ratner home, he said, adding her cremated ashes will be scattered on Do Son sea in the northern city of Hai Phong in a ceremony held by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, in coordination with relevant organisations and the authorities of Hai Phong on August 10.

Dr Ngo Thanh Nhan, Ratner’s husband, and US friends expressed their appreciation of the Party and State’s concern as well as the meticulous preparation for her journey home by relevant agencies.

Merle Evelyn Ratner was born into a Jewish-American family in New York City in 1956. At the age of 13, she actively took part in the anti-war movement and showed her support for the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam. At that time, the public in the US and the world were impressed by a small girl climbing the Statue of Liberty and waving the red flag with a yellow star and slogans calling for an end to the wrongful war.

She used to say that images of the destructive war in Vietnam and the stories about napalm bombs and toxic chemicals killing a large number of people had urged her to take to the streets to do something meaningful to help Vietnam.

Inspired by the sympathies and love for the S-shaped country, Ratner sought to read documents and writings about President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap, and the just struggle of the Vietnamese people. The more she learned about Vietnam, the more strongly she supported the fight for independence, freedom, and national reunification of its people.

After the re-unification of Vietnam in 1975, with her stronger love for Vietnam, Ratner campaigned for the normalisation of the Vietnam - US relations and supported many international activities of Vietnam. During 1976 - 1979, she and her husband promoted the establishment of an association of patriotic overseas Vietnamese in the US to call on the US Government to normalise the relations with and lift the embargo on Vietnam.

She used to visit the Southeast Asian country for many times and work with mass organisations, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics.Ratner was a co-founder and coordinator of the Vietnam Agent Orange Relief & Responsibility Campaign (VAORRC) in the New York region. She worked tirelessly to appeal to organisations and individuals to support Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange and to the US Government to compensate the victims.

Over the past years, she collected tens of millions of signatures via the internet to help Agent Orange victims of Vietnam to launch lawsuits.

Ratner was awarded the Friendship Order, the "For the Development of Vietnamese Women" insignia in 2010 and the “For Vietnamese Victims of Agent Orange” insignia in 2013 in recognition of her enormous contributions.She passed away in a traffic accident in New York on February 5 evening.

