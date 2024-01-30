Tay Yen Tu Spring Festival to open on February 20

The Tay Yen Tu (West Yen Tu) Spring Festival and the Culture - Tourism Week 2024 of northern Bac Giang Province will take place on February 20-25 (from the 11th day to the 16th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

Tay Yen Tu spiritual and ecological tourism complex in Bac Giang Province

The event themed “The land of sacred Tay Yen Tu” is scheduled to be held at the Tay Yen Tu spiritual and ecological tourism complex in Son Dong District and Vinh Nghiem Pagoda in Yen Dung District in the province, the People’s Committee of Bac Giang Province said at a press conference on January 29.

The highlight event of the festival is the opening ceremony of the Tay Yen Tu Spring Festival, the procession of the ancestors of Truc Lam Yen Tu Zen Sect from Vinh Nghiem Pagoda to Thuong Tay Yen Tu Pagoda. The event will be organized on February 21 (on the 12th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh