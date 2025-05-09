Typhoon Yagi-affected residents in Yen Bai receive new homes, financial aid

Residents affected by Typhoon Yagi in Yen Bai City and Yen Binh District received new homes and financial aid on May 8.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Yen Bai Province yesterday held a ceremony to hand over newly built homes and distribute emergency financial aid to residents affected by super typhoon Yagi in Yen Bai City and Yen Binh District.

Residents of Tan Huong Commune receive financial aid.

In Yen Ninh Ward, Yen Bai City, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep along with Ms. Ramla Khalidi, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam and representatives from ADB visited and officially handed over a new house to Ms. Bui Thi Tap, an elderly woman suffering from a serious illness and listed as a member of a low-income household.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Tap (far right) receives a new home.

Her previous home was destroyed by a landslide triggered by Typhoon Yagi in 2024. Thanks to assistance from the South Korean Government through UNDP, she now has a safe and stable home ahead of this year’s flood and storm season.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep hands over emergency financial assistance to each Typhoon Yagi- affected household

On the same day, Deputy Minister Nguyen Hoang Hiep led a working delegation to directly distribute emergency cash aid to 67 households in Tan Huong Commune of Yen Binh District severely impacted by the storm and floods.

The emergency aid package, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), has a total value of over VND212 million (US$8,162). Each household received between VND2.1 million (nearly US$81) and VND3.5 million (US$135), depending on population number and the storm-related damage.

Beneficiaries were selected openly and transparently, prioritizing the poor, near-poor households, the elderly, single women, people with disabilities, ethnic minorities, and families who lost their homes or farmland.

Deputy Minister Nguyen Hoang Hiep reaffirmed that the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is committed to continuing its cooperation with international partners to provide the most practical and meaningful support to disaster-affected communities.

According to the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the international community pledged over US$22 million in aid to Vietnam immediately following Typhoon Yagi.

The United Nations Development Program is currently implementing emergency relief projects in Yen Bai, Lao Cai, Cao Bang and Thai Nguyen provinces, with a total budget exceeding US$1 million. These projects include the construction and repair of 123 houses, direct cash assistance to nearly 4,000 individuals, livelihood support for 15 cooperatives and the completion of 10 public infrastructure works aimed at strengthening local disaster resilience.

As planned, on May 9, the working delegation is scheduled to visit Bac Ha District, Lao Cai Province to inspect the progress of housing reconstruction in Nam Khanh Commune, which is one of the areas most severely affected by super typhoon Yagi.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong