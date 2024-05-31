National

Two more rabies outbreaks reported in Dong Nai Province, 12 people bitten

SGGP

The Dong Nai Department of Health yesterday reported two new rabies outbreaks in the province, one in Long Thanh District and the other in Trang Bom District.

53.jpg
The functional unit of Dong Nai Province is capturing stray dogs


A total of 12 people have been bitten by rabid dogs in these two outbreaks.

In Long An Commune of Long Thanh District, the dog of P.T.T.T. has already been injected with rabies vaccine but without a record. From May 23-25, it bit four people, including the owner and three others. The dog was confirmed by the veterinary staff to be positive for rabies virus.

The outbreak in Quang Tien Commune of Trang Bom District is located in the house of N.C.B., whose two dogs have not received any rabies vaccine doses. They are usually let loose without any muzzles.

On May 21, one of them displayed signs of rabies and subsequently bit eight people and other dogs in the neighborhood. Three days later, the dog stopped eating, tore up objects, became sluggish, had diarrhea, and died. The owner buried the dog in the garden and reported the incident to the authorities. The dog was then confirmed to be positive for rabies virus.

53b.jpg
Dogs are safely kept inside their cages


Since the beginning of this year, Dong Nai Province has recorded 14 rabies outbreaks. The functional unit has proposed that the provincial People’s Committee allocate budget to buy one million doses of rabies vaccine to vaccinate the dog population over the next five years.

It is expected that the vaccine will be available for deployment in July 2024 to prevent rabies outbreaks among dogs in the province.

Related News
By Hoang Bac – Translated by Thanh Tam

Tags

rabies outbreaks Dong Nai Province vaccination campaign

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn