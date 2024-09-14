Two international aid batches arrive at Noi Bai Airport

As soon as receiving two international aid batches at Noi Bai International Airport, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development promptly sent them to the two provinces of Lao Cai and Yen Bai for people in flooded areas.

A representative of the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority this early morning provided the information.

In order to promptly support people in the flood-ravaged areas after super typhoon Yagi’s landfall, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has collaborated with the ASEAN Coordinating Center for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Center) to receive and urgently distribute the two international aid batches to the Northern provinces of Yen Bai and Lao Cai.

The AHA Center’s first two aid batches comprised household kits, home repair tools, kitchenware and personal hygiene kits with a total value of US$254,091 which arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in the capital city of Hanoi on September 13 (local time).

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development informed that the third international aid batch is expected to arrive in the capital city of Hanoi at 1:50 p.m. on September 14.

At the hand-over event, Deputy Head of the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority Nguyen Van Tien transferred the first aid batch to Yen Bai Province. Deputy Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Yen Bai Province Vu Thi Hien Hanh and Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the province Phung Quang Huy received this aid shipment.

The batch from AHA Center including 2,002 household kits, 1,008 home repair sets, 1,015 kitchenware sets and 3,031 personal hygiene kits will be distributed directly to people who are suffering from natural disasters.

Besides, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) guaranteed to support 40 portable water purifiers and 200 HDPE tarpaulins which are expected to arrive in Noi Bai International Airport in the capital city of Hanoi from September 16 to September 18.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will receive and distribute the international aid batches to the affected localities by super typhoon Yagi and its aftermaths.

Some photos show the AHA Center’s first two aid batches which arrived in Noi Bai International Airport in the capital city of Hanoi.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong