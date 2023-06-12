Two BOT toll stations in Dong Nai, Binh Duong removed

Functional forces this morning removed a BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) toll station in National Highway 1K, Hoa An Ward, Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Province under the renovation and upgrade project of National Highway 1K.

The renovation and upgrade project of National Highway 1K was implemented at a section from km 2+487 to km 12+971 through three localities of Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Ho Chi Minh City under the form of BOT.

The project has two toll stations which were installed at Dong Hoa Ward, Di An City of Binh Duong, and at Hoa An Ward, Bien Hoa City of Dong Nai Province.

By the morning of June 12, the dismantling of the toll booths was almost completed, and road workers painted traffic lines and median trips at the sections above.

It is expected that the functional forces will dismantle the BOT toll station on National Highway 1K's section in Di An City in Binh Duong Province tomorrow.

Previously, on October 31 of 2020, two BOT toll stations on National Highway 1K were suspended operation and abandoned, causing risk of traffic unsafety so Dong Nai Province proposed to the Ministry of Transport to remove them soon.

The renovation and upgrade project of National Highway 1K has a total investment of VND397 billion (US$16.9 million). The project investment will be refunded through toll collection within 17 years. Of which the payback period is 14 years with toll collection through the toll plaza in Dong Nai province from October 22 of 2007 and in Binh Duong province from February 28, 2008.