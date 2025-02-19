15th NA names new NA Vice Chairmen, Deputy PMs at extraordinary session

Party General Secretary To Lam (C), State President Luong Cuong (second from left), Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (first, left), National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (second from right) cast their votes. (Photo: VNA)

The 15th National Assembly (NA) voted to elect two new NA Vice Chairmen and two new Deputy Prime Ministers at its ongoing ninth extraordinary sessions in Hanoi on February 18.

Accordingly, Le Minh Hoan and Vu Hong Thanh were elected as NA Vice Chairmen, while Mai Van Chinh and Nguyen Chi Dung as Deputy Prime Ministers.

The legislative body also elected the Chairpersons of its committees. Specifically, Hoang Thanh Tung was elected as Chairman of the Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs, while Phan Van Mai assumed the role of Chairman of the Committee on Economic and Financial Affairs. Le Tan Toi was appointed Chairman of the Committee on National Defence, Security, and External Affairs, and Nguyen Dac Vinh was elected as Chairman of the Committee on Culture and Social Affairs. Additionally, Nguyen Thanh Hai was chosen as Chairwoman of the Committee on Deputies' Affairs, and Duong Thanh Binh as Chairman of the Ombudsman and Supervision.

On the same day, lawmakers also adopted two resolutions on the organisational structure of the Government under the 15th NA term and the number of Government members.

The new Government after the apparatus overhaul consists of 14 ministries and three ministerial-level agencies: the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Education and Training, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, the State Bank of Vietnam, the Government Inspectorate, and the Government Office.

The Government comprises 25 members, including the Prime Minister, seven Deputy Prime Ministers, 14 ministers, and three leaders of ministerial-level agencies.

National Assembly deputies vote to approve the amended Law on Government Organisation (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Manh Hung was elected as Minister of Science and Technology, while Minister of Transport Tran Hong Minh assumed the position of Minister of Construction after the Transport Ministry and Construction Ministry were merged.

Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung was appointed Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, while Do Duc Duy became Minister of Agriculture and Environment.

On February 19, the National Assembly is expected to vote to approve several important resolutions. These include the resolution on the investment policy for the construction of the Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong railway project, the resolution on piloting special mechanisms and policies to develop the metro line networks in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and the resolution on special mechanisms and policies for investing in the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project. Additionally, it will pass the amended Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents, the amended Law on Organisation of Local Governments, and a resolution on handling certain issues related to the restructuring of the state apparatus.

Following this, lawmakers will vote to approve a resolution on the plan for additional charter capital for the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) for the 2024 - 2026 period; and several urgent mechanisms and solutions necessary for the renovation, repair, upgrade, and construction of the Presidential Office headquarters.

In the closing session on the same day, the legislature will vote to pass two resolutions on adjustments to the 2025 socio-economic development plan, which sets a growth target of at least 8 percent; and on piloting certain policies aimed at addressing obstacles in science, technology, and innovation activities.

The closing session will be broadcast live on Vietnam Television (VTV) and the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

Vietnamplus