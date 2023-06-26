TVSI's securities purchasing activities to be suspended since June 27

The suspension of TVSI will be in effect from June 27 until the State Securities Commission (SSC) decides to lift its special control status.

The Vietnam Securities Exchange (VNX) has recently announced the partial suspension of trading activities for Tan Viet Securities Joint Stock Company (TVSI).

In particular, VNX has decided to temporarily halt the purchase of securities on the listed stock market and the trading registration market for TVSI at both the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) and the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).

TVSI's suspension is due to its placement under special control by the SSC. The suspension will be effective from June 27, 2023, until TVSI is lifted from the special control status.

Previously, on May 18, 2023, the SSC placed TVSI under special control due to the non-audited financial safety ratio report as of December 31, 2022. The special control period is from May 18 to September 17, 2023.

In its business plan for 2023, TVSI has set a revenue target of around VND200 billion, representing a decrease of 92 percent compared to its performance in 2022. The company also anticipates a pre-tax loss of VND749 million and a post-tax loss of VND570 million. The business objectives are outlined cautiously by TVSI's Board of Directors, with a focus on addressing bond-related issues, sustaining brokerage operations, and striving to achieve breakeven.