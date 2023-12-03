Tree planting marks 50th anniversary of Vietnam – Finland ties

A tree planting day was organised at Cuc Phuong National Park in the northern province of Ninh Binh to mark the 106th anniversary of Finland’s Independence Day and the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Finland diplomatic relations.

As many as 106 trees are planted to mark the 106th anniversary of Finland’s Independence Day. (Photo: VNA)

The event, organised by the Vietnam – Finland Friendship Association (VFFA) and the Vietnam National University of Forestry, saw the attendance of Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam Keijo Norvato, representatives from the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and many organisations and businesses having cooperation with Finland.

President of the VFFA Tran Van Chu congratulated Finland on its great achievements over the past years, with stable political institution, prosperous economy, and particularly green development path. He said the tree planting event is also intended to acknowledge Finland's help for Vietnam, especially in green growth and protection of water and forest resources.

Touching on the bilateral relations, Chu said that besides the Party and State’s external activities, people-to-people exchange has become a channel that helps enhance mutual understanding, promote effective multi-faceted cooperation and create a strong foundation to develop the bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam Keijo Norvato said over the past five decades, Vietnam and Finland have developed together and become a reliable friend of each other.He added that tree planting is an inspiring activity and demonstrates the two countries’ resolve to respond to climate change.

Participants at the event committed to continuing support and creating favourable conditions to promote mutual understanding between the two peoples, and promoting collaboration, especially in the fields of forest protection.

VNA