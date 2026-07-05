Guangzhou–TediSouth–Portcoast consortium wins Metro Line 6 package

The Guangzhou–TediSouth–Portcoast consortium won bid package TV03 for the preparation of the feasibility study report and Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) under the investment preparation phase of the Metro Line 6 project.

Ho Chi Minh City accelerates metro network development. (Photo: SGGP)

On the afternoon of July 4, the Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) announced the selection result for the consultancy package to prepare the feasibility study report and Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) during the investment preparation phase of Phase 1 of the Metro Line 6 project, spanning from Tan Son Nhat International Airport to Phu Huu.

This is one of the key steps for Ho Chi Minh City to accelerate project implementation and to aim to break ground by the end of 2026.

According to the results published on the National E-Procurement System, the consortium comprising Guangzhou Metro Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd., South Transport Engineering Design Joint Stock Incorporated (TediSouth), and Portcoast Consultant Corporation (Portcoast) was awarded package TV03 with a contract value of more than VND315.2 billion (US$12 million). The contract is scheduled to be implemented over 270 days.

According to the bidding documents, the consulting consortium will conduct surveys and investigations to support project preparation; study urban development strategies based on the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) model; prepare the feasibility study reports for both the metro line and the compensation, support, and resettlement project; and install route alignment markers and markers for structures along the corridor.

Metro Line 6 is Ho Chi Minh City's inner ring urban railway line, with a planned length of approximately 53.8km. Phase 1, which has been prioritized for investment, will span about 23 km, extending from the Tan Son Nhat International Airport area to Phu Huu. The line is one of four urban rail corridors linking Tan Son Nhat International Airport with Long Thanh International Airport and also plays a key role in establishing an integrated regional public transport network.

Under the approved master plan, the line will connect with Metro Line 2 at Ba Queo Station, pass through stations serving Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Terminals T1, T2, and T3), and connect with the Thu Thiem–Long Thanh Railway in the Phu Huu area. This will create a seamless transport network linking the city center, the airport, and the eastern gateway of Ho Chi Minh City.

Previously, following a site inspection in June 2026, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee instructed MAUR to finalize the project documentation and target submission of the final feasibility study report in October 2026 for approval, paving the way for construction to commence by the end of the year.

In parallel with Package TV03, MAUR is selecting a contractor for Package TV04 to review the feasibility study report and the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED). The package is being procured through a streamlined international direct appointment process, with an estimated value of more than VND36.4 billion, to ensure the investment preparation schedule remains on track.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh