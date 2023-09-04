Traffic police forces strengthened to help people return to HCMC after holiday

The Road and Railway Traffic Police Division (PC08) under the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department strengthened its forces to help people come back to Ho Chi Minh City conveniently after the National Day holiday.

The PC08 said that on the last day of the National Day holiday, September 4, a huge volume of vehicles would travel on national highways and gateways to the city. Therefore, the unit directed its sub-divisions to strengthen forces to regulate traffic and prevent congestion.

Besides, the PC08 collaborated with the HCMC Youth Volunteer Force, traffic inspectors under the municipal Department of Transport, the police forces in districts and Thu Duc City, the Management Boards of Cat Lai, Phuoc Long, Truong Tho ports and Tan Son Nhat International Airport, HCMC Management Center of Public Transport, the city's Traffic Police Department, neighboring provinces and so on to strengthen the forces to promptly regulate vehicles from and to the ports, bus stations and other places to avoid long-line congestion affecting the surrounding areas.

The PC08 sets to assign its staff to permanently monitor the surveillance system installed on streets and grasp information from rapid response teams on Viber in the city, thereby, timely connecting with relevant units to promptly handle the issues related to traffic order and safety and support people to travel safely and conveniently.