Traffic infrastructure development creates momentum for HCMC to bounce back

Although the country’s economy was still in a difficult phase, Ho Chi Minh City did make efforts to carry out and complete some key transport projects in 2023.

According to Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, the planning, implementation and operation of a series of transport infrastructure projects in the city during the passing time play a significant role in creating momentum for the development of Ho Chi Minh City. They also meet the high demand for transportation of the big city, with concerns, support and the highest determination of the political system.

Following Resolution 31 of the Politburo, HCMC is set to become the country's locomotive of digital economy by 2030. Meanwhile, Resolution 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly has granted special mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC.

Ho Chi Minh City is determined to achieve the highest effectiveness from the implementation of the new resolution and strives to develop HCMC into an urban area with a modern and intelligent transportation infrastructure system meeting green transportation criteria in the coming time in line with modern and civilized urban areas in the region.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport, 34 key transportation projects are implemented in the city now, with a total investment capital of approximately VND280,472 billion (US$11.4 billion), and 21 projects have been approved for investment.

Identifying the important role of transportation infrastructure for the city's economic growth and development, the Municipal Department of Transport has submitted a proposal to issue an investment and development plan for the city’s key projects and a transportation development strategy for the period 2024-2030 to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Under this plan, Ho Chi Minh City will prioritize allocating funds to 59 projects during the 2024-2030 period with an estimated investment capital of about VND231,048 billion (US$9.4 billion).

Of this figure, around VND156,560 billion (US$6.4 billion) will come from the city's budget, about VND70,126 billion (US$2.8 billion) will be from public-private partnership (PPP) investments and approximately VND4,361 billion (US$177 million) will be from the funds of the Central Government.

Ho Chi Minh City will concentrate on investment in four expressway projects comprising Ho Chi Minh City- Moc Bai, Ho Chi Minh City- Chon Thanh (the section connecting with Ho Chi Minh City), the expansion project of the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay expressway (the section from An Phu Intersection to Ring Road No.2) and the expansion of the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong expressway (the sections from Binh Thuan to Dem Market and Tan Tao to Dem Market).

In addition, the city will give priority to three national highway projects including the upgrade and expansion project of the National Highway No.13 (the section from Binh Phuoc Intersection to Binh Trieu Bridge), the renovation and upgrade project of the National Highway No.22 (the section from An Suong Intersection to Ring Road No.3) and the project of upgrading and expanding National Highway No.1 (the section from Kinh Duong Vuong Street to the area bordering Long An province).

The group of ring roads include five projects including the completion of three sections of Ring Road No.2, a road connecting Ring Road No. 3 with Vo Nguyen Giap Street, investment and construction of Ring Road 4 (the section of a bridge through Saigon River - Thay Cai Canal and Saigon River overpass).

In addition, there are also three interregional connection projects, eight major intersections and bridges, 25 main arterial roads, one overhead road, four waterway projects and six transportation terminals.

Among them, the city will prioritize sources to soon implement two major overpasses namely Thu Thiem 4 and Can Gio.

These are some of the outstanding traffic infrastructure developments in Ho Chi Minh City captured by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s photographer:

Cat Lai Intersection

In the first test run along the entire Metro Line No.1 in Ho Chi Minh City, the train is crossing the Saigon Bridge toward the city center.

Hanoi Highway in Ho Chi Minh City has been renamed Vo Nguyen Giap Street, with a system of tunnels and overpasses in front of the new Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station.

Phu My Bridge

Ba Son Bridge

Saigon River Tunnel

Nguyen Hue Walking Street intersects with Le Loi Street, in front of the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee



Bach Dang Park by night

An Suong Intersection



By staff writers - Translated by Huyen Huong