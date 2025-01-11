Traffic congestion spreads on small, one-way roads citywide

In recent days, Ho Chi Minh City has recorded a noticeable increase in traffic congestion and overloaded traffic system, particularly in numerous streets in the city center during peak hours.

During the last days of the lunar year, every corner in Ho Chi Minh City has seen an increasing number of vehicles, along with an overloaded traffic system after Decree 168/2024/ND-CP of the Government took effect on January 1, 2025, regulating administrative sanctions for violations of traffic order and safety in the field of road traffic; deduction of points, restoration of driving license points, effective.

Notably, the enforcement of regulations like banning vehicles from turning right at red lights and motorbikes from riding on sidewalks have caused severer traffic congestion, especially during peak hours.

The changes have affected daily commutes, leading to longer travel times for many residents, and affecting the lives of residents on each side of the road.

Prolonged traffic congestion

After more than ten days of strict enforcement and penalties for violations such as motorbikes riding on sidewalks and vehicles turning right at red lights have become clearer and traffic order has been maintained.

However, the congestion has become more severe which is not only happening at intersections and major roads like Vo Thi Sau, Dien Bien Phu, Ly Thuong Kiet, Cong Hoa and Xo Viet Nghe Tinh, and now spreading to smaller, one-way streets.

Many people have observed that during peak hours, each place with traffic lights would experience congestion. The ban on motorbikes turning right at red lights has caused numerous motorbikes to move slowly and travel on automobile lanes, causing further difficulties. When the light turns red, all types of vehicles have to stop, leading to congestion due to insufficient space.

As for residents commuting between the suburbs and the city center, the current traffic situation has disrupted their daily lives. People have to wake up earlier and return home later due to the traffic.

Previously, traffic jams mainly occurred on major roads like Dien Bien Phu, Phan Dinh Phung, Nguyen Kiem and Nguyen Oanh and the situation is now spreading to smaller, one-way streets.

Difficulty in travel, business operations

Despite almost all of traffic participants complying with the law in recent days and a significant reduction in motorbikes climbing sidewalks, prolonged congestion has made many roads densely packed, adversely affecting the travel and business activities of residents along those roads.

Previously, motorbikes were allowed to go straight, but since the decree took effect, many riders have got startled at red lights, causing rear-end collisions suddenly, which can easily lead to accidents.

In many cases, riders hesitate about whether to keep going or stop as the traffic light turns yellow. That has caused chaos, making it difficult for students and people going to hospitals to cross the street.

