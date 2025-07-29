Business

Trade value reaches over US$470 billion from January to mid-July

Vietnam recorded a trade value of US$470.63 billion from January 1 to July 15, marking a 16.2 percent year-on-year increase, according to the Department of Vietnam Customs.

Of the total, exports were valued at US$239.19 billion, up 14.7 percent over the same period in 2024, while imports reached US$231.44 billion, up 17.7 percent year-on-year.

Vietnam’s total import-export turnover in the first half of July was US$38.21 billion, down 7 percent compared to the second half of June, the department said.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprises reported US$14.83 billion in export turnover in the first half of July, a drop of 13.5 percent from the latter half of June. On the import side, they posted US$13.84 billion in the reviewed period, up 4.4 percent.

164a0111.jpg
Processed seafood for export (Photo: VNA)

As of July 15, total export revenue by FDI firms had reached US$175.8 billion, a year-on-year rise of 17.5 percent, accounting for 73.5 percent of the country’s total export turnover. Meanwhile, their cumulative import value reached US$153.31 billion, rising by 22.7 percent, making up 66.2 percent of the nation’s total imports.

During the first half of July, Vietnam posted a trade deficit of US$134 million. However, the country still recorded a trade surplus of US$7.74 billion from the beginning of this year to July 15.

Vietnamplus

Tags

FDI firms FDI enterprises Department of Vietnam Customs trade value trade surplus

