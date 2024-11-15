Tra Que Vegetable Village in Vietnam recognized as Best Tourism Village 2024

Tra Que Vegetable Village in Hoi An City, Quang Nam Province was recognized by the United Nations Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) as the Best Tourism Village 2024.

The information was provided by the Quang Nam Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism on November 15.

202 households in Tra Que Vegetable Village are participating in organic vegetable growing activities.

The best Tourism Village recognition from UN Tourism aims to enhance the role of tourism in protecting rural villages.

UN Tourism chose Tra Que Vegetable Village in Vietnam among over 260 applications from more than 60 countries to recognize the Best Tourism Villages in 2024 thanks to the rich and outstanding cultural and natural resources of Tra Que Vegetable Village along with the village's commitments and actions adhering to the three main pillars of sustainable tourism development.

Tra Que Vegetable Village in Quang Nam Province is also a tourist destination that attracts many domestic and foreign visitors.

Up to now, UN Tourism has awarded the title to 130 villages worldwide. Among them, three villages in Vietnam have been recognized in 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively, including Thai Hai Village in Thai Nguyen Province, Tan Hoa Village in Quang Binh Province and Tra Que Vegetable Village in Quang Nam Province.

The Tra Que Vegetable Village, located in Cam Ha Commune, Hoi An City, Quang Nam Province, was founded in the 16th century. The village has maintained the traditional method of organic vegetable cultivation for a long time.

Covering 18 hectares of crops, 202 households in this village earn a stable income from vegetable cultivation.

In April 2022, the traditional vegetable-growing crafts in the village was officially recognized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

By Nguyen Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong