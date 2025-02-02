Tra Khuc River witnesses exciting traditional boat racing festival

The Tra Khuc River came alive with excitement as the traditional boat racing festival unfolded, captivating spectators with its vibrant displays of cultural heritage and thrilling competitions in the Lunar New Year ( Tet).

Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Ngai Province Nguyen Hoang Giang presents the Certificate of the National Intangible Cultural Heritage of Tinh Long Commune Boat Racing Festival to a representative of local administration

This morning (the 5th day of the first month of the Lunar Calendar), the People's Committee of Quang Ngai City held a ceremony to announce the National Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Traditional Boat Racing Festival at Tra Khuc River Wharf, An Loc Village in Tinh Long Commune of Quang Ngai City.

Authorized by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Ngai Province Nguyen Hoang Giang presented the Certificate of National Intangible Cultural Heritage of Tinh Long Commune Boat Racing Festival to a representative of local administration.

Elderly people witness the event of receiving the Certificate of National Intangible Cultural Heritage of Tinh Long Commune Boat Racing Festival

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has bestowed the prestigious designation of the National Intangible Cultural Heritage upon the Traditional Boat Racing Festival in Tinh Long Commune. This significant recognition serves as a testament to the collective efforts of all levels of government, diverse agencies, and inhabitants in Quang Ngai City in diligently preserving and effectively promoting the invaluable intangible cultural heritage within the province.

The traditional boat racing festival of Tinh Long commune was born in ancient times, associated with the process of land reclamation and settlement of Vietnamese people since the end of the 16th century and has existed for hundreds of years. The festival is held every two years, in early spring, creating a bustling festival atmosphere during Tet holidays.

From the early morning, thousands of people from all corners of the city gathered at Tra Khuc river wharf to watch the traditional boat racing festival with competition between racing teams.

Tinh Long Commune Traditional Boat Racing Festival, a vibrant display of local culture, features four teams representing the villages within the commune. Each team, named after one of the four sacred animals – Dragon, Unicorn, Turtle, and Phoenix – comprises approximately 16 rowers. The competition involves six laps on a 250-meter racecourse, creating a thrilling spectacle for the enthusiastic spectators.

Upon the conclusion of the races, a solemn ceremony is conducted to return the racing boats to the village temple, where offerings and prayers are presented to the deities in gratitude for their protection and the team's victorious performance.

Furthermore, the ceremony includes prayers for peace, prosperity, happiness, and economic development for the village throughout the coming year, fostering a sense of community solidarity and religious devotion.

The Tinh Long boat racing festival, deeply rooted in the lives of residents along the lower reaches of the Tra Khuc River, embodies the unique cultural identity of Quang Ngai Province. This traditional festival, a blend of cultural and religious practices, holds profound significance for local farmers.

Through spirited boat races, they pray for favorable weather, bountiful harvests, and enduring peace. Beyond the competition, the festival fosters a strong sense of community, encouraging solidarity, promoting physical fitness, and inspiring a collective spirit of striving for a prosperous and vibrant homeland.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated By Anh Quan