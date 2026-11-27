The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) has urged localities to strengthen fire safety inspections at hotels, restaurants, tourist attractions and passenger vessels to protect visitors during the year-end peak travel season.

Tourist boats in Ha Long Bay (Photo: SGGP)

Amid heightened fire and explosion risks and the need to protect visitors during the year-end peak travel season, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has urged localities to strengthen inspections of fire prevention and firefighting measures at accommodation establishments, restaurants, entertainment venues, and other tourism service businesses.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has issued a document urging departments of culture, sports, and tourism and tourism departments of provinces and cities nationwide to step up public awareness campaigns and provide guidance on fire prevention, firefighting, and search and rescue skills. Tourism businesses have also been instructed to comply with legal regulations on fire and explosion safety strictly.

Accommodation establishments and restaurants should proactively inspect electrical systems, heat-generating equipment, and gas systems in kitchen areas; maintain their equipment; ensure firefighting facilities remain operational; and strictly follow operating procedures to prevent incidents.

Hotels, tourist areas, attractions, entertainment venues, and other establishments with large numbers of visitors are required to deploy firefighting and search-and-rescue personnel, conduct fire response drills, train employees to handle emergencies, and provide visitors with clear instructions on emergency exits.

Fire prevention, firefighting and search-and-rescue drills aboard a tourist boat. (Photo: SGGP)

Localities with inland waterway, coastal, and island tourism activities have also been urged to review the safety conditions of passenger vessels, ensure they are fully equipped with life-saving and firefighting equipment, and instruct passengers on how to use life jackets and follow evacuation procedures before departure.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has also called on local authorities to coordinate with police forces to intensify inspections, promptly detect and address violations, and publicize hotlines for receiving reports of potential safety hazards and fire or explosion risks.

In the event of an incident involving tourists or tourism businesses, local authorities must immediately notify the relevant functional forces and report it to tourism management agencies for coordinated handling.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh