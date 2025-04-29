Top leaders of HCMC pay tribute to heroic martyrs on Reunification Day

A delegation of HCMC’s leaders and officials, led by Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to heroic martyrs and Vietnamese Heroic Mothers at HCMC Martyrs' Cemetery on April 29.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen leads a delegation of leaders of the City to visit Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs' Cemetery on April 29. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation of leaders of the Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city aimed to celebrate 50 years of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975-2025), the 139th May Day (May 1, 1886-2025), and the 135th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday (May 19).

The delegation was attended by the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, and the Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council, Nguyen Thi Le, along with members of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and leaders of departments, districts, and Thu Duc City.

The delegation of Ho Chi Minh City's leaders offer flowers and incenses to fallen soldiers at HCMC Martyrs Cemetery in Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP)

The leaders sincerely commemorated and expressed deep gratitude to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, heroes, and fallen soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the nation's independence and freedom.

They then paid respect to fallen soldiers, veteran revolutionaries, and senior Party and State leaders, who are resting in peace at Lac Canh Cemetery in Thu Duc City.

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh