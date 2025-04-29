HCMC leaders pay respects to heroes, martyrs in Cu Chi, Hoc Mon districts

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders was present at memorial sites and martyrs' cemeteries in Cu Chi and Hoc Mon districts this morning to express deep gratitude for the contributions of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, heroes and martyrs.

On April 29 morning, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, led a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to offer flowers and incense at Ben Duoc Martyrs’ Memorial Temple, Martyrs’ Cemetery in Cu Chi District and Ho Chi Minh City Policy Cemetery in commemoration of those who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the nation.

The delegation of Ho Chi Minh City offers flowers and incense at Ben Duoc Martyrs’ Memorial Temple in Cu Chi District.

Accompanying the delegation were Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet; Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong; Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien; Head of the Internal Affairs Commission Ngo Minh Chau; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong and other delegates.

The event is part of activities in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi together with delegates offer incense at Ben Duoc Martyrs’ Memorial Temple.

The delegation of Ho Chi Minh City observes a minute of silence to honor the heroes and martyrs.

Ben Duoc Martyrs’ Memorial Temple is a place of remembrance for 45,639 heroes who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the country during the two resistance wars against French colonialism and American imperialism. Among them, more than 9,300 martyrs were from 40 provinces and cities across Vietnam.

Here, the delegates extended a moment of silence in deep gratitude to the compatriots, officials and soldiers who bravely fought and sacrificed their lives for the cause of national liberation, construction and defense of the fatherland.

The delegation from Ho Chi Minh City at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Cu Chi District.

Then, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi together with delegation members attended an incense- and- flower offering ceremony at the Martyrs' Cemetery in Cu Chi District and Ho Chi Minh City Policy Cemetery. At each venue, they observed a solemn moment of silence to respectfully honor the immense sacrifices of compatriots and soldiers who bravely fought and laid down their lives on the land of Saigon-Cho Lon-Gia Dinh during the two wars of national liberation.

The leaders at the Memorial House for Heroic Vietnamese Mother and Hero of the People's Armed Forces Nguyen Thi Ranh.

On the same day, the delegation respectively offered incense at the Memorial House for Heroic Vietnamese Mother and Hero of the People's Armed Forces Nguyen Thi Ranh in Trai Den Hamlet, Phuoc Hiep Commune, Cu Chi District; the National Historic Site of Nga Ba Giong in Hoc Mon District, where the French colonialists erected a firing range for executing and suppressing revolutionary soldiers in closed or secret trials, including senior leaders of the Party such as Nguyen Van Cu, Phan Dang Luu, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Vo Van Tan and others who joined the Nam Ky Uprising.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc and the delegates at the National Historical Relic of Nga Ba Giong in Hoc Mon District.

Below are some images of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation offering incense to commemorate the fallen heroes in Cu Chi District and the National Historic Site of Nga Ba Gong in Hoc Mon District.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong