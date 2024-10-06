Top leader meets with Mauritania's President in Paris

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam had a meeting with President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, who is currently the Chairperson of the African Union (AU), in Paris on October 5 (local time).

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (left) and President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Ghazouani had talks in Paris on October 5 in Paris. (Photo:VNA)

At the meeting, held within the framework of his trip to France for the 19th Francophonie Summit, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam highly valued the growing traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

He said that Vietnam always remembers the valuable support and assistance that the Government and people of Mauritania gave Vietnam in the struggle for national independence.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam hailed the role of Mauritania as the Chair of the AU, and thanked the AU for creating favourable conditions for Vietnam to finalise procedures to become an official observer of the AU from December 2023.

For his part, Ghazouani congratulated Vietnam on the country's achievements so far, regarding Vietnam as a success example for African countries, including Mauritania. He expressed his belief that Vietnam will be an active bridge for AU-ASEAN cooperation.

Regarding orientations to promote Vietnam-Mauritania relations, the two sides agreed to increase delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels and through all channels, contributing to further deepening political trust and creating new momentum for bilateral cooperation in the coming time.

On this occasion, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam invited the President of Mauritania to visit Vietnam at an appropriate time.

VNA