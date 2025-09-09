HCMC hosts celebration of 30 years of Vietnam–United States diplomatic ties

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee hosted on September 9 a ceremony to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the United States (July 12, 1995 – July 12, 2025).

In his remarks at the event, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that July 12, 1995 marked a historic milestone in the Vietnam–U.S. relationship.

This was a foundation and driving force for the two countries to strengthen cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including politics, security, economy, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

Delegates pose for a commemorative photo at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc noted that over the past three decades, many important milestones have been achieved in bilateral relations, most notably the establishment of the Comprehensive Partnership in 2013 and the elevation to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development in September 2023.

He also emphasized that bilateral cooperation has become more substantive and effective, with two-way trade turnover surging nearly 300 times in 30 years from about US$450 million in 1995 to US$155 billion in 2025.

Vietnam is now the United States’ eighth-largest trading partner globally, while the U.S. is Vietnam’s second-largest trading partner and largest export market.

The cooperative ties between Ho Chi Minh City and localities across the United States have been continuously strengthened and expanded, making practical contributions to shared development.

In 2025, the newly expanded Ho Chi Minh City, with its greater scope and significantly enhanced resources, is actively positioning itself for a breakthrough phase of development, focused on achieving long-term strategic goals and visions.

With the strong foundations of Vietnam–U.S. relations, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City would remain a steadfast partner, working in close coordination with the U.S. Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City and with American enterprises and investors.

The efforts aim to open a new chapter of 30 years of flourishing relations between the two sides, particularly focus on strategic fields of cooperation, including science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and high-quality human resource development.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc and U.S. Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Melissa Brown (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Ms. Melissa Brown, U.S. Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, emphasized that from past conflict into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the United States and Vietnam have built a relationship founded on mutual trust, economic prosperity and strategic cooperation.

The Vietnam–U.S. partnership is marked by extraordinary milestones achieved together.

According to the U.S. Consul General, the U.S. government and private sector are committed to being trusted partners of Vietnam in achieving economic objectives and enhancing prosperity for both nations.

American one-handed guitarist Tony Memmel performs at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

A cultural art performance at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

By Minh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong