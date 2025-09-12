Vietnam, Mozambique celebrate milestones of partnership

Vietnamese Ambassador Tran Thi Thu Thin highlighted Vietnam’s achievements over the past 80 years of independence and nearly four decades of Doi Moi (Renewal), and reaffirmed the nation’s development goals through to 2045.

She also reviewed 50 years of cooperation between the two countries, which has delivered notable results in politics, economy, telecommunications, agriculture, health care and education.

Performance of the two national anthems at the anniversary celebration. (Photo: VNA)

A series of special events were held in Maputo, Mozambique, to mark the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025) and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Mozambique.

The ceremony took place at Independence Square, a symbol of the Mozambican people’s resilience located beside an avenue named after President Ho Chi Minh. It was attended by senior government and FRELIMO Party officials, parliamentarians, diplomats, business representatives, scholars, and the Vietnamese community in Mozambique.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Tran Thi Thu Thin highlighted Vietnam’s achievements over the past 80 years of independence and nearly four decades of Doi Moi (Renewal), and reaffirmed the nation’s development goals through to 2045. She also reviewed 50 years of cooperation between the two countries, which has delivered notable results in politics, economy, telecommunications, agriculture, health care and education.

For Mozambique, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Fisheries Roberto Mito Albino praised Vietnam’s role in the global struggle for national liberation. He pointed to the success of Movitel - a joint venture between Vietnam's Viettel Group and Mozambique's SPI company - as a prime example of effective bilateral cooperation, and expressed his hope to expand ties into new areas such as infrastructure, energy, and tourism.

A highlight of the celebration was a photo exhibition showcasing Vietnam’s 80-year journey of development and five decades of bilateral relations. The event also included a cultural performance blending Vietnam’s traditional ao dai (long dress) with Mozambique’s capulana attire, offering a striking symbol of the close friendship and cultural exchange between the two nations.

VNA