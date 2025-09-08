Vietnam co-leads UNGA resolution on high-level meeting on pandemic preparedness

The resolution encourages broad participation at the highest level from member states, international organisations, NGOs, academia, the private sector, and communities to foster experience-sharing and enhance global cooperation in pandemic response.

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has officially adopted a resolution on preparations for the High-Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response (Photo: VNA)

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has officially adopted a resolution on preparations for the High-Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response, co-facilitated by Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, and Ambassador Paula Narváez, Permanent Representative of Chile.

The high-level meeting will take place in September 2026 during the 81st UNGA High-Level Week, focusing on advancing multilateral and intergenerational approaches to pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, based on equity and solidarity.

The resolution encourages broad participation at the highest level from member states, international organizations, NGOs, academia, the private sector, and communities to foster experience-sharing and enhance global cooperation in pandemic response.

It underscores the urgent need to improve global readiness for future health emergencies through a comprehensive, whole-of-government, and whole-of-society approach.

The document also calls for strengthened multilateral commitments and closer cooperation between UN member states and agencies, particularly the World Health Organization (WHO). It reaffirms the critical need for equitable and timely development, distribution, and access to vaccines, addressing gaps exposed during past global health crises.

Vietnam’s appointment as co-facilitator reflects the UN and international community’s recognition of the country’s active contributions to global pandemic response efforts.

At the adoption session, UNGA Vice President Gheorghe Leucă, speaking on behalf of member states, expressed appreciation to the ambassadors of Vietnam and Chile for their proactive and inclusive consultations, which significantly advanced the preparation of the resolution and the broader agenda of the upcoming high-level meeting.

