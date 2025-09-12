HCMC hopes to enhance partnerships with Australian localities

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang said the city attaches much importance to the cooperation with Australian localities and stands ready to elevate the collaboration.

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (R) meets with Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn on September 12. (Photo: VNA)

Thereby it contributes to the overall advancement of the Vietnam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Ho Chi Minh City, with its expanded scope following the integration with Ba Ria–Vung Tau and Binh Duong provinces, has greater potential for broader collaboration with Australian localities, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang has affirmed.

Meeting with Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn, who is on her state visit to Vietnam on September 12, Mr. Tran Luu Quang described her trip as a cornerstone that opens a new chapter for cooperation between Vietnam's largest metropolis and Australia, helping deepen the friendship and comprehensive collaboration between the two countries.

He stressed that HCMC, as Vietnam’s leading economic hub, will serve as a key focal point in rolling out cooperative programs agreed upon by leaders of both sides.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee expressed his hope that Australia will continue supporting the city’s robust growth with effective partnerships, noting successful cooperation models like RMIT University have left a strong mark in the city.

HCMC attaches much importance to the cooperation with Australian localities, he said, underscoring that the city, based on the sound ties between the two nations, stands ready to elevate the collaboration, thereby contributing to the overall advancement of the Vietnam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn tour the Independence Palace. (Photo: VNA)

Mostyn, for her part, congratulated Vietnam on its significant achievements over the past eight decades, which demonstrate the Vietnamese people's strength, dynamism, and resilience. She also praised HCMC’s contributions to the nation’s success.

She expressed her delight at strong Vietnam–Australia relations across various sectors and highlighted that a significant portion of future cooperation will be rooted in HCMC. The Governor-General congratulated Mr. Tran Luu Quang on his recent appointment and voiced admiration for the city's potential and dynamic growth trajectory.

Mostyn said she hopes that the city will maintain its development momentum while continuing close cooperation with Australian localities, reaffirming its commitment to welcoming Vietnamese students and trainees for education and vocational training programs.

While in HCMC, Mostyn is scheduled to engage with students from RMIT University Vietnam, visit Military Hospital 175, and meet with Vietnam’s peacekeeping force.

