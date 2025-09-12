Vietnam’s 80th National Day celebrated in Japan

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu stressed that Vietnam’s development over the decades has been bolstered by the support of international partners, with Japan playing a pivotal role.
Tetsuro Fukuyama, Vice President of the Japanese House of Councillors, highlighted the robust ties under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, noting growing bilateral coordination across multiple sectors for the sake of peace in Asia and global prosperity. He underscored mutual trust as the cornerstone of the Japan-Vietnam relationship.
The event featured a special music show spotlighting Vietnam’s rich traditional culture, captivating Japanese and international guests.