Vietnam’s 80th National Day celebrated in Japan

The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan hosted a ceremony on September 11 to mark Vietnam’s 80th National Day (September 2), drawing about 500 guests from the Japanese Government, agencies, businesses, media, foreign diplomatic missions.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu stressed that Vietnam’s development over the decades has been bolstered by the support of international partners, with Japan playing a pivotal role.

etsuro Fukuyama, Vice President of the Japanese House of Councillors, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Tetsuro Fukuyama, Vice President of the Japanese House of Councillors, highlighted the robust ties under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, noting growing bilateral coordination across multiple sectors for the sake of peace in Asia and global prosperity. He underscored mutual trust as the cornerstone of the Japan-Vietnam relationship.

Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

The event featured a special music show spotlighting Vietnam’s rich traditional culture, captivating Japanese and international guests.

