Japan, Vietnam strengthen maritime law enforcement cooperation

The Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command received a delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) in Phuoc Thang Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on September 8.

At the reception (Photo: SGGP)

Colonel Nguyen Minh Khanh, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command, chaired the reception.

During the meeting, Colonel Nguyen Minh Khanh expressed his honor in welcoming the delegation, emphasizing the strong and growing friendship and practical cooperation between Vietnam and Japan, particularly between the Vietnam Coast Guard and the Japan Coast Guard (JCG).

The two sides have held 11 alternating bilateral conferences and organized joint training sessions on search and rescue operations. The Japan Coast Guard (JCG) has sent vessels on eight visits and exchanges with the Vietnam Coast Guard, contributing to the promotion of friendship, the strengthening of mutual trust, and the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Representatives from both sides hoped to further expand exchange activities, training programs, and experience sharing, thereby contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability, and maritime security in the region and worldwide.

Colonel Nguyen Minh Khanh, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of Coast Guard Region No.3 Command (R) presents a gift to Mr. Abe Seiki, Head of the Japan Coast Guard delegation. (Photo: SGGP)

Immediately following the courtesy visit, the opening ceremony of the training course titled “Experience Exchange to Enhance the Capacity of the Vietnam Coast Guard” was held. The five-day program, running from September 8 to 12, is directly instructed by Japan Coast Guard (JCG) instructors and focuses on practical topics such as improving on-site inspection skills, crime suppression techniques, and sharing real-world experiences in maritime law enforcement.

This meaningful activity further strengthens the cooperative relationship between the two maritime law enforcement forces, contributing to the enhancement of professional capacity and the effectiveness of future joint operations.

By Manh Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh