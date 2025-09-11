State President greets Defense Minister of Türkiye

State President Luong Cuong hosted a reception on September 11 for Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

State President Luong Cuong (R) shakes hands with Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler (Photo: VNA)

During the meeting, the Vietnamese State leader expressed his belief that the Turkish delegation’s trip would help strengthen the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries in general, and defense cooperation in particular.

Highlighting the recent progress in the bilateral cooperation, he affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to strengthening its friendship with Türkiye for the benefit of their people, as well as for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. The two sides should step up delegation exchanges, particularly at the high level and among ministries, sectors, and localities, while further promoting economic, investment, and trade cooperation in areas where they have strengths and can complement each other, he said.

He suggested the two countries’ defence ministries deepen ties based on the signed defence cooperation agreement and the contents agreed upon during the defence ministers’ talks. The host leader affirmed that the Vietnamese State will create the best possible conditions for expanding defence relations in line with the demands and capacity of each nation.

State President Luong Cuong took the occasion to extend an invitation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pay an official visit to Vietnam at a convenient time.

For his part, Minister Guler expressed his honor in visiting Vietnam, congratulated the country on its 80th National Day, and conveyed President Erdogan’s greetings and best wishes to President Cuong.

The Turkish official stated that his country always considers Vietnam an important partner in the Asia-Pacific and wishes to see stronger bilateral cooperation. He stressed that Türkiye is ready to share technology and contribute to Vietnam’s defence modernisation efforts.

He called on Vietnam’s support for his country to expand cooperation with ASEAN, while strengthening defence ties and fostering bilateral relations in general.

Vietnamplus