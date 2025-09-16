Vietnam affirms growing role, leadership in ASEAN: Malaysian expert

From being a keen observer, Vietnam is now widely recognised as a leading voice in ASEAN’s inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Senior fellow at the Pacific Research Center of Malaysia Ei Sun Oh. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam is increasingly asserting its position and leadership role within ASEAN through active high-level diplomacy and engagement in parliamentary forums such as the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), according to Malaysian scholar Ei Sun Oh.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man’s official visit to Malaysia and attendance at the 46th AIPA General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur, the senior fellow at the Pacific Research Centre of Malaysia described the trip as a clear testament to the importance of bilateral relations and Vietnam's commitment to the common development of the region.

Vietnam attaches great importance to friendship with Malaysia, not only at the government-to-government level but also at the people-to-people level, he said, adding the visit will further strengthen already excellent bilateral ties, while opening new opportunities for more practical and effective collaboration, he added. The scholar noted that Vietnam’s participation in AIPA has evolved significantly over the years. From being a keen observer, Vietnam is now widely recognised as a leading voice in ASEAN’s inter-parliamentary cooperation.

According to him, Vietnam is not only a regional leader in terms of economic growth, but also in broader social and cultural dimensions. Its cultural presence is felt widely in ASEAN. This allows the Vietnamese National Assembly to play an important role at AIPA, promoting cooperation in tourism, education, science and technology, and encouraging citizens to directly engage in these activities.

On the bilateral front, the scholar underlined promising areas of cooperation as both Vietnam and Malaysia are among the most dynamic economies in Southeast Asia.

He suggested that Vietnam could share its experience in developing diverse tourism offerings, while Malaysia could welcome more Vietnamese tourists and students. In turn, Malaysian students are encouraged to study in Vietnam, especially in areas of science and technology where Vietnam is advancing rapidly. Such exchanges, he stressed, will enhance mutual understanding between the two nations.

Science and technology cooperation was also highlighted. The expert called for greater investment in each other’s markets, which could serve as “a model of ASEAN integration.” He also stated that Vietnam and Malaysia could jointly support new ASEAN members such as Timor Leste, helping them integrate more smoothly into the bloc.

Commenting on Vietnam’s broader diplomatic posture, Ei Sun Oh praised its multi-layered approach. High-level visits by parliamentary and government leaders of both countries in recent years send a clear signal of commitment to strengthening traditional ties, he said. The forthcoming participation of NA Chairman Man at AIPA will add momentum to parliamentary diplomacy, creating more room for substantive cooperation across sectors.

He underscored that while people-to-people exchanges are already strong, more can be done to connect businesses, students and tourists to deepen the bilateral relationship.

Vietnam, with its increasingly visible leadership role in ASEAN’s economic, social and cultural spheres, is actively driving multidimensional diplomacy, especially with Malaysia, the scholar emphasised.

The NA Chairman’s visit not only consolidates bilateral friendship but also unlocks new avenues of cooperation. It contributes to ASEAN’s integration and development while reaffirming Vietnam’s growing stature in the region and on the international stage.

VNA