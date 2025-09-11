Australia wants to be Vietnam's sincere and reliable partner: Governor-General

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) meets with Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn in Hanoi on September 10. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting in Hanoi on September 10 with Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn who underlined that Australia wants to be a sincere and reliable partner of Vietnam.

Welcoming the Governor-General on her first state visit to Vietnam, PM Pham Minh Chinh said the trip will inject new momentum, vigour and determination into bilateral relations, helping to advance cooperation in a deeper, more substantive and effective manner in multiple fields. It also reflects both countries' strong commitment to building a peaceful, stable, inclusive and prosperous region, he added.

The Vietnamese PM recalled his official visit to Australia in March 2024, during which the two countries elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership – a historic milestone opening a new chapter in the bilateral relationship.

He expressed his appreciation for the warm, sincere and trusting reception extended by the Australian Government and people to himself and the Vietnamese high-level delegation, and extended greetings to Australian PM Anthony Albanese - a reliable partner and close friend of the Government and people of Vietnam.

PM Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to its friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia. He noted that the bilateral relations have grown far beyond expectations since the establishment of diplomatic ties, with Australia offering valuable support, particularly in personnel training, official development assistance across various sectors, Covid-19 vaccine supply, and the provision of aircraft to transport Vietnam’s field hospital staff to the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

For her part, Governor-General Mostyn expressed her delight at visiting Vietnam shortly after the country’s celebration of the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2). She showed her warm sentiments towards the Vietnamese people and praised Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and improvements in living standards.

She also highlighted that PM Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to Australia in March 2024 and the upgrade of relations to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership marked a historic turning point, reflecting the strategic trust, depth of the bilateral ties and the shared vision for the future of the relationship between the two countries.

Both sides consented to further strengthen political cooperation by promoting exchanges and contacts at all levels, across all Party, State, National Assembly and people-to-people channels; continue the effective implementation of the 2024–2027 action program for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership; and maintain the efficiency of existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

They also agreed to continue reinforcing the increasingly reliable and strategic pillar of defence-security cooperation, while further promoting collaboration in economy, trade and investment, development cooperation, education and training, science and technology, as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

PM Pham Minh Chinh proposed that both sides work towards the target of raising bilateral trade to US$20 billion and doubling two-way investment within the next 2–3 years. He also called for expanded cooperation and investment in potential sectors such as minerals, critical minerals, rare earths, and renewable energy. The government leader further suggested that Australia assist Vietnam in developing its national population database and national data centre, provide training to improve the capacity of Vietnamese officials and public servants, and continue encouraging Australian universities such as RMIT to expand their campuses in Vietnam.

He also requested Australia’s continued support for the community of over 300,000 Vietnamese living in the country.

Governor-General Mostyn reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to further advancing bilateral relations and highlighted her country’s interest in expanding investment opportunities in Vietnam through investment promotion offices established in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. She also agreed to strengthen cooperation on cybersecurity and expressed support for Vietnam as the host of the signing ceremony of UN Convention against cybercrime in October this year.

The Governor-General expressed her desire to deepen defence ties between the two countries to contribute to peacekeeping. She stressed that Vietnam is one of Australia’s most important partners in maintaining peace and stability in the region. She voiced support for continued cooperation in upholding ASEAN’s centrality, implementing the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, and pledged assistance for Vietnam in hosting the ASEAN Future Forum, as well as in fostering cooperation to address transboundary challenges, Mekong sub-regional collaboration, and climate change response in the Mekong Delta.

VNA