Top Chinese leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and a high-ranking Chinese delegation on April 15 morning laid wreaths in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and the high-ranking delegation of the Chinese Party and State laid wreaths and paid respects to President Ho Chi Minh, a national liberation hero, an outstanding man of culture, a genius leader of the Party and people of Vietnam, a steadfast revolutionary soldier and a close friend of the peoples of the world.

The top Chinese leader is paying a state visit to Vietnam from April 14-15 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam and State President Luong Cuong.

Also joining the event were General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee To Lam; Politburo member and Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu; Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chief of the CPV Central Committee’s Office Le Hoai Trung; and member of the CPV Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

Xi and the high-ranking delegation of the Chinese Party and State laid wreaths and paid respects to President Ho Chi Minh, a national liberation hero, an outstanding man of culture, a genius leader of the Party and people of Vietnam, a steadfast revolutionary soldier and a close friend of the peoples of the world. Vietnam and China are close neighbors, connected by mountains and rivers, and their people share a long-standing friendship. Since the two sides established the framework for a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership in 2008, and especially after mutual visits by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries in recent years, bilateral relations have developed rapidly, comprehensively, and outstandingly across many fields.

Xi’s ongoing state visit to Vietnam is an important diplomatic event for both Parties and countries, with strategic significance and long-lasting impact on the development of bilateral relations as both nations enter a new era of development.

This is Xi's fourth visit to Vietnam in his capacity as the top leader of the Chinese Party and State and his second during the 13th-term National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the 20th-term National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It also takes place in the Year of Vietnam - China Humanistic Exchange, marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations (1950-2025).

