Top 500 fastest-growing businesses for 2025 revealed

Workers at the Ngai Cau Factory apply advanced techniques in steel pole production, striving to meet project delivery deadlines. (Photo: VNA)

The 2025 edition of FAST500, a list of Vietnam’s 500 fastest-growing enterprises, was officially announced in Hanoi on April 24 by Vietnam Report JSC in collaboration with VietNamNet newspaper.

Now in its 15th year, FAST500 honours businesses that are thriving and making strong contributions to Vietnam’s economic development. The rankings are based primarily on compound annual revenue growth, alongside indicators of corporate social responsibility.

The top 10 in the list are prominent names such as Ngan Tin Investment Group JSC, FPT Long Chau Pharmaceutical JSC, Nam A Information Technology JSC, Stellapharm J.V. JSC, Taseco Real Estate Investment JSC, Binh Thuan Plastics Group JSC, Petro Times JSC, Vitadairy Vietnam JSC, Searefico Engineering and Construction JSC, and Viet Thanh Plastic Trading and Manufacturing JSC.

Organisers also announced the FAST RISING 100, recognising a group of “rising star” enterprises with high potential for breakthrough growth. These include businesses with sustainable growth, rapid expansion, or outstanding recovery performance.

Also featured were the Top 10 and Top 5 reputable companies in the real estate, construction, and building materials sectors – key players that have delivered strong performance and earned investor trust through financial resilience and recovery efforts.

Speaking at the event, Vietnam Report CEO Vu Dang Vinh noted that many businesses continue to face challenges such as high inflation, global trade tensions, and a sluggish economic rebound.

According to Vietnam Report, the average compound annual revenue growth of FAST500 companies during 2020–2023 stood at only 22 percent. Despite this, the FAST500 firms have still demonstrated commendable resilience.

Preliminary 2024 data shows these firms continued to outperform, with many maintaining or accelerating their growth trajectories, even as others stagnated or declined. This sustained success highlights their solid financial foundations and agile business strategies.

Also at the event, Vietnam Report also released a bilingual economic growth report titled “Rebirth”, offering insights into macroeconomic trends, prospects of potential sectors, and main growth drivers, and market shaping trends in the time ahead.

VNA