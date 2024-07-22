Ton Duc Thang Museum to welcome visitors to offer incense from July 25

An inauguration ceremony for President Ton Duc Thang Memorial Room was held on July 22 morning.

Ton Duc Thang Museum collaborated with the Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects of Ho Chi Minh City to inaugurate this work.

At the ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy and delegates sincerely offered incense and flowers in remembrance of President Ton Duc Thang, solemnly performed the ritual to inaugurate the Ton Duc Thang Museum Memorial Room.

The activity is a part of commemorating the 136th anniversary of President Ton Duc Thang's birth (August 20, 1888 - 2024) and the inauguration of the new construction project of Ton Duc Thang Museum.

After the construction period, as planned, the Ton Duc Thang Museum will organize visits and flower-and-incense offering activities to President Ton Duc Thang at the museum, 5 Ton Duc Thang Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, starting from July 25.

The Ton Duc Thang Museum was established to mark the 100th anniversary of President Ton Duc Thang's birth (August 20, 1888 -1988).

Over 32 years, the museum has faced many challenges, particularly regarding its infrastructure.

The new construction project of the Ton Duc Thang Museum was officially started on October 12, 2020. The key project was designed with one basement and four floors with a height of 20 meters, a construction area of more than 1,700 square meters and a total floor area of more than 8,551 square meters.

Up to now, the project has completed 100 percent of the first floor. It is expected that this project will be completed in August and handed over in September 2024.

By Hong Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong