Toll collection starts in Nha Trang-Cam Lam expressway on April 26

A toll station on Nha Trang – Cam Lam expressway (Photo: SGGP)

The toll rates are determined based on the number of kilometers a vehicle travels on an expressway with VND1,669 per kilometer per car. The toll fees will be from VND82,000 (US$3.2) to VND311,000 (US$12.22) per vehicle passing through toll stations daily.

Accordingly, vehicles with less than 12 seats and trucks under two tonnes will pay VND81,904 for the entire 49.071km, while trucks of 2-4 tons and cars with less than 30 seats will pay VND106,475.

Trucks of 4-10 tons and 30-seat cars will pay VND139,236. Trucks of 10-18 tons and 20-foot containers will pay VND221,140. Trucks of 10-18 tons and 40-foot containers will pay VND311,234.

The Nha Trang – Cam Lam expressway has four electronic toll collections, including Dien Khanh, Suoi Dau, Cam Lam, and Cam Ranh, and another at the Km53+600.

On the Nha Trang – Cam Lam expressway, vehicles will travel from National Road 1A to the National Highway 27C in Dien Khanh District’s Dien Tho Commune and join the expressway at the intersections of National Highway 27C at Km5+783 and Cam Ranh at Km52+892 connecting with the National Road 1A through the National Highway 27B in Cam Ranh City’s Cam Thinh Tay Commune of Khanh Hoa Province.

The project has a total investment capital of over VND7,600 billion and is implemented under the public-private partnership (PPP) model and build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract. The project construction was started in 2021 and put into operation in May 2023.

By Nguyen Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh