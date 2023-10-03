Tokyo-based established gallery to present Vietnamese painters’ artworks

A painting exhibition featuring artworks of Vietnamese painters will open at a Tokyo-based established contemporary gallery, TomuraLee on October 6 in HCMC.

The display entitled “Connecting with…” will present 23 pictures with a range of different art themes and styles, such as abstract art, minimalism, and visual art created by artists namely Le Thiet Cuong, Tao Linh, Pham Tran Quan, Hoang Phuong Lien.

TomuraLee was established in November 2019 by Ms. Lee who had opened the gallery for 10 years in Seoul and Mr. Tomura who worked for the oldest contemporary gallery in Japan. The gallery’s organizers hold Japanese young artists and famous artists exhibition and cooperate with overseas galleries and collectors, and handle the works of well-known artists.

TomuraLee contemporary gallery will be officially opened in HCMC in October serving as a venue for displaying paintings, of emerging and veteran painters from Vietnam, Japan, South Korea and countries around the world, and ceramics, sculptures, art installations and antiques.