To Lam becomes new State President

The 15th National Assembly (NA) on May 22 elected To Lam as the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Newly-elected State President To Lam takes oath of the office on May 22 (Photo: Viet Chung)

After listening to a draft resolution on the election of To Lam, Politburo member, Minister of Public Security and deputy to the 15th NA as the State President for the 2021-2026 tenure, which was delivered by NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong, NA deputies voted to approve the resolution using the electronic voting system.

With 472 “yes” votes out of 473 attending deputies, or 96.92 percent of the total number of NA deputies, the NA approved the resolution.

The resolution takes effect right after its approval.

