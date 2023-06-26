Thu Thiem – Long Thanh Light Rail to finish in 2030

Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong informed that the city has sent a pre-feasibility report on the section of Thu Thiem – Long Thanh Light Rail passing HCMC to the Railway Project Management Unit under the Transport Ministry.



As to the route plan, the section of Thu Thiem – Long Thanh Light Rail passing HCMC basically corresponds with the approved space management part in HCMC’s master planning until 2025.

Therefore, the city proposed that the Railway Project Management Unit work with its Department of Planning and Architecture to obtain necessary documents and balance the land allocated for railway projects within the planned corridor as well as developing intersection connections.

The specific surface area for each item in the light rail project must be identified to become the foundation for the planning and development task of current land resources.

Regarding the scale, Thu Thiem – Long Thanh Light Rail is 38km long, constructed with an international track gauge of 1,435mm. It connects Long Thanh International Airport to Thu Thiem area, and to the North-South Hi-speed Railway.

HCMC proposed to turn Thu Thiem Station into a central railway hub with a consistent link to Metro Route No.2 – second stage (Ben Thanh – Thu Thiem section). The whole route of this light rail will have 20 stations, each of which is 1km away.

According to the Railway Network Planning in the 2021-2030 Period with a Vision to 2050, Thu Thiem – Long Thanh Light Rail belongs to the key national project list that is prioritized in the 2021-2030 period, with a total estimated capital of VND40.5 trillion (US$1.7 billion).

In related news, Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway construction project has its working time adjusted. The expressway has a length of 57.8km, receiving a total investment of VND31.3 trillion ($1.33 billion) by VEC. The project had started in 2014 but then stopped temporarily in 2019.

At present, VEC is asking for a construction deadline extension to September 2025, and JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) loan extension for the second time to December 31, 2025 in order to ensure the completion of J1 package (Binh Khanh Bridge), J3 package (Phuoc Khanh Bridge).

However, the latest news reveals that certain contractors have sued VEC to the Singapore International Arbitration Center, asking for compensation because the project has been delayed for too many years, negatively affecting the construction progress.