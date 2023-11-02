Thu Duc City must grasp each circumstance affected by Thu Thiem project

A conference summarizing three years of implementing Resolution 26-NQ/TU on Thu Thiem New Urban Area investment and construction project before 2030 was held this morning.

The preliminary conference was organized by the Party Committee of Thu Duc City with the participation of Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Ho Hai.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai highly appreciated the Thu Duc City Party Committee’s efforts in the implementation of Resolution 26.

Thu Duc City was required to focus on identifying and tackling difficulties and obstacles as well as implementing the targets and missions set out in Resolution 26.

First of all, Thu Duc City has to build a consensus on the implementation of set targets and tasks in the political system, government apparatus and socio-political organizations.

Besides, it is essential to meet the households that have not left their land for construction of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area project, thereby grasping each circumstance to timely support as well as have appropriate solutions to mobilize them to hand over their land for construction as well as ensure fairness, transparency and publicity.

Thu Duc City also needs to proactively coordinate with departments and sectors in implementing legal procedures according to regulations on arranging and rearranging religious facilities according to the conclusions and directions of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Up to now, Thu Duc City has completed the compensation and support 14,535 out of 14,357 dossiers so far, reaching 99.97 percent.

Thu Duc City has finished the technical infrastructure construction works for three land plots of resettlement areas and handed over to the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City for granting land for households and individuals in the areas of 4.39 hectares.

In addition, Thu Duc City has also set landmarks for the areas of 4.39 hectares at the site.

However, the processes of compensation and site clearance have extended for many years which has not met the requirements and direction of the municipal People’s Committee.

At the conference, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep required the Party Committees at all levels, authorities and socio-political organizations of Thu Duc City to focus on basically completing the works of compensation, support, additional resettlement and handover of houses and land in the 4.39-hectare area in 2023.

On the other hand, Thu Duc City sets to complete the compensation, support and additional resettlement related to some adjustments and supplements on the policy of compensation, support and resettlement of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area.

It is important to mobilize resources and perform training for human sources to be ready for reception and implement the general planning of Thu Duc City following the approval of the Prime Minister.

Besides, it is essential to apply the policies in accordance with Conclusion No. 14-KL/TW of the Politburo and Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly on boosting the implementation of Thu Thiem New Urban Area in accordance with the planning in advance of 2030.