Thu Duc City greenlights investment policies of six housing projects

Thu Duc City has recently issued a decision approving investment policies and investors for six housing development projects covering a land area of over 146,000 square meters, with a proposed total investment capital of over VND6.86 trillion.

The People's Committee of Thu Duc City (HCMC) has recently issued a decision approving investment policies and investors for six housing development projects covering a land area of over 146,000 square meters, with a proposed total investment capital of over VND6.86 trillion, including:

The My Phu residential project, invested by My Phu Real Estate Trading and Investment Company Limited, located in Phuoc Long B Ward, undergoes a second adjustment of investment policy, with a total investment exceeding VND1.59 trillion.

The high-rise office and residential building project, invested by Metro Star Investment Joint Stock Company, situated at 360 Vo Nguyen Giap Street in Phuoc Long A Ward, comprising over 1,400 apartments and low-rise commercial-service blocks, adjusts investment policy for a second time with a total investment capital of VND1.6 trillion.

The Dien Phuoc Thanh apartment project, invested by Dien Phuoc Thanh Real Estate Corporation, located in An Phu Ward, primarily consists of apartments, with a total investment of over VND889 billion.

The Thang Long low-rise housing project, invested by Thang Long Real Estate Corporation, situated in Truong Thanh Ward, has a total investment of above VND110 billion.

The Truong Thanh residential project, invested by An Khai Hung Investment Joint Stock Company, comprises commercial high-rise residential buildings with a total investment of roughly VND1.43 trillion.

Lastly, the Phu Huu apartment complex project, invested by Azure City Corporation, located in Phu Huu Ward, features commercial apartment units across 29 floors above ground and two basement levels, with a total investment exceeding VND1.24 trillion.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan