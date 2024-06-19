Thu Duc City, districts take responsibility for recurrence of polluted spots

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai has assigned departments, districts, and Thu Duc City to impose strict fines for littering in canals and public areas.

The authorities of districts and Thu Duc City need to focus on reviewing and definitively solving polluted spots on streets, canals, and public areas; launching measures to keep the streets and surrounding areas free of garbage; creating a list of polluted points for regular monitoring and submitting quarterly reports to the Department of Natural Resources and Environment and the People's Committee of the city.

Thu Duc City and districts must conduct inspections of the implementation of clean and hygienic environment maintenance at household businesses and enterprises that signed commitments not to throw waste into rivers, canals and roads; manage illegal garbage dumping sites, handle people who do not sign a contract for solid waste collection, transportation and disposal services using state budget.

The HCMC People's Committee has tasked the Department of Construction, the Department of Transport, Thu Duc City, and the districts of Binh Tan, Go Vap, and Tan Phu to promptly review and definitively solve polled points along the 19-5 ( May 19 ), Nuoc Den, Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe, Ong Bau and Cau Lang canals, Luong Van Can, Suoi Nhum and Le Van Chi streets, CN1 street in Tan Binh Industrial Park, the area in Truong Dai Bridge connecting Go Vap and District 12.

Additionally, the districts and Thu Duc City must regularly inspect, monitor, and keep the environment clean and prevent the recurrence of polluted spots, and submit reports to the HCMC People's Committee before June 30.

The relevant departments urgently remove waste, weeds, and water hyacinth from canals and rivers to manage the way water flows.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh