Thu Duc City, districts regulate their land prices

To compensate when the State withdraws land; collect fee for using resettlement land when it is delivered; calculate the costs of land use and rent when the State allocates or leases land; or transfer the land use purpose for households and individuals; and set the land cost for the area exceeding the quota when the State recognizes residential land use right for households and individuals, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai signed a decision authorizing the people's committees of Thu Duc City and districts to vote on specific land prices on August 14.

The districts and Thu Duc City are responsible to the government and relevant ministries for the allowed contents and must not authorize companies, organizations, and individuals to carry out the assigned duties. If obstacles grow during implementation, they must swiftly provide documents to relevant departments for consideration and solution or report to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

The decision will be implemented from September 1, 2023. The Department of Natural Resources and Environment will submit relevant documents to the cit's land price appraisal council before the implemented date. The city land price appraisal council will continue to appraise the documents and submit them to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City for approval.