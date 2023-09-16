Thu Duc Chairman to meet businesses to listen to opinions

With the determination to accompany businesses and improve the investment environment, Chairman of Thu Duc City People's Committee Hoang Tung affirmed that he will meet businesses to listen to their opinions.

Thu Duc City People's Committee yesterday held a conference to deploy administrative procedures related to the approval of investment policies for investment projects of domestic investors using non-budget capital and Group B and Group C projects invested in the public-private partnership (PPP) form in Thu Duc city according to the National Assembly’s Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on piloting several specific development mechanisms and policies for Ho Chi Minh City development.

At the conference, investors talked about the advantages and disadvantages of investment projects in Thu Duc City. In particular, investors are interested in Thu Duc City's implementation of Resolution 98 in the near future as well as files transferred from the Department of Planning and Investment to the People's Committee of Thu Duc City. Investors wondered whether the Thu Duc City People's Committee would continue handling the work transferred from related agencies or start the procedure from the beginning.

At the conference, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Investment Pham Trung Kien answered problems in the implementation of projects as well as current regulations. According to Mr. Pham Trung Kien, the Department of Planning and Investment will send experienced experts to support Thu Duc City in dealing with documents for investors and classifying documents that will be transferred to Thu Duc City.

Chairman of Thu Duc City People's Committee Hoang Tung informed about Thu Duc City's plans related to the preparation of investment policies in the area; At the same time, he proposed investors adjust the project implementation time to review and update legal documents with the aim to help administrations in Thu Duc City to adjust document procedures so that the project can be implemented as early as possible.

When it comes to the group of businesses adjusting their planning, Chairman Hoang Tung recommended that investors fully comply with the legal regulations on investment and planning 1/2000 and 1/500 approved by the authorities.

Chairman of Thu Duc City People's Committee Hoang Tung affirmed that Thu Duc City will be ready to help investors resolve arising hiccups during project implementation based on legal regulations as well as the opinions of competent authorities. Regarding problems beyond the city’s authority, the Thu Duc City People's Committee will seek advice from the authorities according to regulations.

The Chairman also revealed that in the near future, Thu Duc City will hold a conference calling for investment in items such as sports, health, and culture in the form of public-private partnerships in the city. He affirmed that he will carefully study investment projects and later, he will directly contact businesses to find solutions to solve problems and accelerate investment projects to effectively implement the Resolution 98 as soon as possible.