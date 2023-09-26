Three more Vietnam military officers to join UN peacekeeping forces

The Ministry of National Defence on September 25 handed over the State President’s decisions to three officers, who will join the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The three are Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen My Hanh, and Captain Pham Thi Mai Ngan, who will work at UNISFA, and Major Hoang Van Kien, who will go to UNMISS.

Kien will fly to the UN mission on September 28, while the others are scheduled to leave Vietnam in early October, according to Colonel Pham Manh Thang, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations.

Addressing the event, Senior Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), asked the department to continue selecting personnel for the UN forces in line with regulations, and build a suitable roadmap to improve foreign language skills for Vietnamese peacekeepers.

Vietnam has to date deployed 786 officers to the UN peacekeeping missions in Abyei, Central African Republic and South Sudan, and the UN Headquarters.