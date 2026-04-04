Three ministries strengthen coordination to accelerate administrative reform

Ministries of Public Security, Justice, and Science and Technology have signed a coordination agreement to enhance administrative procedure reform, aiming to improve the business environment and support economic growth.

On April 4, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice, a signing ceremony was held for an inter-agency coordination regulation on implementing administrative procedure reform tasks among the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The ceremony was co-chaired by Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Justice Nguyen Hai Ninh, and Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung.

Minister of Justice Nguyen Hai Ninh, Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang and Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung (from left) sign an agreement about inter-agency coordination mechanism for administrative reform efforts.

In his opening remarks, Minister of Justice Nguyen Hai Ninh highlighted that in 2025, the Prime Minister approved plans to cut and simplify 3,085 administrative procedures related to production and business activities, accounting for 63.1 percent. The move also saw 2,371 business conditions in conditional sectors cut, or 33.9 percent.

In the first quarter of 2026, ministries and agencies continued reform efforts by cutting 137 administrative procedures, simplifying 629 procedures, and reducing or simplifying 311 business conditions. The Government also issued 30 decrees on decentralization, transferring authority over 748 administrative procedures to provincial levels and 268 procedures to commune levels.

Minister Nguyen Hai Ninh emphasized that as Vietnam aims to rank among the top three ASEAN economies in terms of business and investment environment and maintain double-digit economic growth in the new development phase, administrative reform has become increasingly urgent, particularly in institutional frameworks, data systems, and infrastructure platforms. In this effort, the roles of the three ministries are both direct and crucial.

He affirmed that the signing and implementation of the inter-agency coordination regulation will help ensure that administrative reforms are carried out in a more substantive and effective manner, better meeting the country’s development goals and public expectations in the coming period.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong