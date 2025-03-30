Thousands of visitors flock to Hung Kings’ Festival despite chilly weather

Despite heavy rain, thousands flocked to Viet Tri City in the northern province of Phu Tho on March 30 to offer incense in tribute to the Hung Kings and other ancestors.

Thousands of visitors flock to Hung Kings’ Festival on March 30. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Phu Tho Province, this year's event includes a wide range of activities, such as traditional rituals and cultural and tourism programs. It is an opportunity for domestic people and international visitors to learn more about the nation's origins while also contributing to the promotion of local cultural tourism and the beauty and tourism potential of Phu Tho Province.

On the evening of March 29, the opening ceremony of the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day Festival 2025 and the Culture and Tourism Week of Ancestral Land was held at the Hung Vuong Square in Viet Tri City.

Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee and Head of the Organization Board for the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day Festival 2025 and the Culture and Tourism Week of Ancestral Land, Nguyen Huy Ngoc beat the drum to start the event with a special art performance with the participation of 300 artists to revive the historical journey of the nation and honor the Hung Kings and ancestors who contributed to building and protecting the nation.

The opening ceremony of the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day Festival 2025 and the Culture and Tourism Week of Ancestral Land is held at the Hung Vuong Square in Viet Tri City on March 29. (Photo: SGGP)

The Culture and Tourism Week of Ancestral Land is not only an opportunity to honor traditional cultural values but also to promote the natural beauty and people of Phu Tho Province. Beautiful places such as Long Coc Tea Hill, Thanh Thuy Mineral Spring, and Xuan Son National Park offer tourists an attractive travel experience from March 29 to April 4.

The Hung Kings Memorial Day, which falls on the 10th of the third lunar month, is one of the public holidays in Vietnam. The worshipping ritual of the Hung Kings was recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012.

Hung Kings worship ritual has become a significant cultural festival for the Vietnamese people, worshipping and paying gratitude to Hung Kings, the nation's legendary founders.

By Mai An, Tra Mi – Translated by Kim Khanh