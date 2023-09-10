Thousands of customers flock to buy goods in city’s big flash sale

Thousands of customers flocked to Tan Son Nhat Pavillon Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City’s Phu Nhuan District to hunt for goods from internationally famous brands including Gucci, Dior, and Chanel.

Under the Flash Sale Holiday program organized by the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City, about 120 large brands are on sale. 90 percent of brands in the program are foreign brands in many industries such as fashion, handbags, cosmetics, perfumes, watches, and jewelry of all kinds. Many items are up to 50 percent off.

According to the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City, this large-scale promotion program of internationally famous goods has been held in Ho Chi Minh City for the first time to stimulate consumption and improve revenue in a difficult economic context.