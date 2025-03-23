Third Vietnam banh mi festival experiencing high visitor turnout

The third Vietnam banh mi (bread) festival is drawing large crowds of both local and international visitors.

A great number of people visit the festival

A significant number of visitors, including both local residents and tourists, attended the festival on March 21 and 22. This event, organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association at Le Van Tam Park in District 1, lasts until March 24.

Large crowds of visitors, particularly in the afternoon and evening, filled the streets surrounding the park. The festival showcased renowned bread brands such as Huynh Hoa, Cu Ly, Nguyen Sinh, and Bay Ho, offering a variety of options priced between VND15,000 and VND75,000 per loaf, depending on the type.

Several booths also featured fruit tea products and baking ingredients. The festival's key activities included a cultural exchange space, a culinary experience area, an exhibition showcasing historical and contemporary perspectives on bread, and a large-scale bread feast.

Additionally, the event aimed to set a record for ‘100 Dishes Served with Bread’. This year, the festival expanded in scale and was expected to attract over 150,000 domestic and international visitors.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan