Thailand’s National Day celebarted in HCMC

The Thai Consulate General in HCMC held a ceremony in the city on December 2 to mark the National Day of Thailand and the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej (December 5, 1927–2024).

Ms. Wiraka Moodhitaporn, the Consul General of Thailand to Ho Chi Minh City speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)



Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Wiraka Moodhitaporn, the Consul General of Thailand to Ho Chi Minh City, affirmed that the relationship between Thailand and Vietnam has been built on a shared history and common prosperity with cooperation across all sectors.

In the political area, the two nations have high-level delegation exchanges and regular meetings at all levels. Regarding economics, Thailand remains Vietnam's largest trading partner and continuously is one of the top 10 largest foreign investors in Vietnam.

Next year is expected to be a new chapter full of potential in Thailand-Vietnam relations. The two countries are committed to elevating their Strategic Partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and striving to reach the target of US$25 billion in bilateral trade.

Mrs. Wiraka Moodhitaporn reaffirmed that the Royal Thai Consulate-General in HCMC, along with Thai government agencies in the city, will always strengthen effective partnerships between Thailand and Vietnam at all levels and encourage Thai investors to contribute to Vietnam's socio-economic development while maintaining principles of corporate social responsibility.

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of the city Vo Van Hoan speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the government and people of Ho Chi Minh City, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of the city Vo Van Hoan extended his warmest greetings and congratulations to Mrs. Wiraka Moodhitaporn, the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Ho Chi Minh City and its staff, and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand on the occasion of Thailand's National Day.

He highly appreciated Thailand's important role in production, trade, and services in the region and in strengthening stability and promoting cooperation in ASEAN.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan emphasized that HCMC always treasures its relationship with Thailand that has achieved many positive results. Thailand is currently one of the city's important partners, especially in the fields of trade, investment, culture, and tourism. Cultural events and people-to-people exchanges, such as the Thailand Festival and the annual blood donation day in Ho Chi Minh City, have fostered deep understanding and connection between the people of the two countries.

He affirmed that the southern metropolis will always be a positive bridge, contributing to the promotion of friendship and close cooperation between the two nations.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh