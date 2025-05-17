Thai PM wraps up official visit to Vietnam, elevating ties to new high

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra concluded her official visit to Vietnam on May 16 evening, marking a new chapter in the relations between the two Southeast Asian countries.

CPV General Secretary To Lam (right) receives Prime Minister of Thailand and leader of the Pheu Thai Party Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Hanoi on May 16. (Photo: SGGP)

She was seen off at the Noi Bai International Airport by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung.

During the two-day visit, made at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the Thai PM paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and laid a wreath at the monument to war heroes and martyrs on Bac Son Street in Hanoi.

She had meetings with Vietnam's top leaders, including General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

Vietnamese President Luong Cuong (right) receives Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Hanoi on May 16. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Hanoi on May 16. (Photo: SGGP)

PM Pham Minh Chinh hosted a red-carpet welcome ceremony and co-chaired the fourth Vietnam–Thailand Joint Cabinet Retreat with the Thai guest. The two PMs witnessed the signing and handover of eight cooperation documents across the domains of economy, security, and education. They also co-chaired the Vietnam–Thailand Business Forum.

At the meetings, the Vietnamese leaders praised the significance of the trip, which marked Shinawatra’s first since she took office as well as the first joint cabinet meeting between the countries' PMs in nearly a decade. They emphasised Thailand’s position as a close neighbour, important partner and companion that shares strategic values and concerns.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shinawatra affirmed Vietnam as one of Thailand's leading partners in the region and highlighted that the joint cabinet mechanism is reserved exclusively for Thailand’s neighbours, including Vietnam. She expressed her hope for deeper and more substantive bilateral ties.

Both sides exchanged their notes on the bilateral relations in the spirit of friendship, sincerity, and mutual trust. They expressed their satisfaction with the strong development of their Strategic Partnership over the recent past and concurred to elevate ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The move opens a new chapter in their history, reflecting long-term vision, strategic trust, and shared aspirations for a future of cohesion and sustainable development.

The enhanced partnership is built upon three main pillars, namely partnership for sustainable peace, partnership for sustainable development, and partnership for a sustainable future.

On the occasion, the two Government leaders announced the joint statement on the elevation of the Vietnam – Thailand relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reflecting shared expectations for increasingly profound and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

