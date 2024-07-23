Thai Nguyen to host Whole Military Television Festival 2024

The 14th Whole Military Television Festival 2024 will take place in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on August 1- 3, according to the event’s organizer, the General Department of Political of the Vietnam People's Army.

Major General Nguyen Kim Ton, director of the Army Radio-Television Center and head of the organization board of the 14th Whole Military Television Festival speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The Military Television Festival aims to assess the quality of television programming and broadcasting activities of the military units, offer an opportunity for TV production personnel to meet, exchange ideas, and learn from each other's experiences in journalism and broadcasting, and promote images of “Uncle’s Ho soldiers” in the new period.

The organization board received 419 entries in television reports, documentaries, science and education, and specific articles from 136 military units.

The festival will also include a series of activities, such as a seminar on innovating and improving the quality of whole people’s defense, national sovereignty, and border security; an exhibition of press activities of the military units, television technology, and engineering.

In addition, participating delegates will have a chance to visit the Special National Site Safety Zone (ATK) Dinh Hoa in Thai Nguyen province, the Monument for young volunteer martyrs of the Squadron 915, Z115, Z131, and Z127 factories of the General Department of Defense Industry, and tea cultural space.

By Mai Anh, Thai Bao – Translated by Kim Khanh