Tet gifts offered to disadvantaged residents, children orphaned by Covid-19

Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Municipal Party Committee led the delegation from the HCMC Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland and Front Committee.
This visit was performed as the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday is approaching.
The delegation visited and extended Tet wishes with abundant happiness and health to doctors and medical staff at the District 1 Hospital.
Head of the Propaganda and Education Board Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue highly appreciated the efforts, contributions, charity programs and activities of the District 1 Hospital for the community and taking care of people's health.
On the same day, the delegation visited 97-year-old Vietnamese Heroic Mother Le Thi Cach, who is living in Pham Ngu Lao Ward together with her daughter, and visited wounded soldier Dinh Cong Dac, living in Da Kao Ward. Both are disadvantaged elderly persons.
The delegation also visited and offered Tet gifts to Tran Kham Nhi and Pham Nguyen Gia Han who are two among the children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic in Tan Dinh and Cau Ong Lanh wards in District 1.
After that, the delegation visited and presented Tet gifts to 100-year-old woman Nguyen Thi Nhat, who is in poor health condition.